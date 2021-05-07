KBC Group NV Acquires 1,155 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 218.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.40.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

