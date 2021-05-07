KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

KBH stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

