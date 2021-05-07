KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $742.46

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.46 ($9.70) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.09), with a volume of 316,788 shares.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 853.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.85. The firm has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

About KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

