Karin Eastham Sells 4,427 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veracyte stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veracyte by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,033 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

