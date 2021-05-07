Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.24 ($0.07). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.24 ($0.07), with a volume of 27,568 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.