Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadmon in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

