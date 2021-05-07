JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

