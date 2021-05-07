JustInvest LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

