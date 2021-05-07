JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

