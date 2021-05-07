JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 2,876 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CDW opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

