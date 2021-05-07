JustInvest LLC Has $593,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $357.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.66, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.71 and its 200 day moving average is $368.32. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

