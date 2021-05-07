JustInvest LLC Buys 494 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

