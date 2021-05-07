JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.00. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

