JustInvest LLC Acquires 467 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

ALL stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

