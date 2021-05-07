JUST Achieves Market Capitalization of $326.39 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $326.39 million and approximately $467.75 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00262611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.45 or 0.01128755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.57 or 0.00761072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.40 or 1.00546310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.