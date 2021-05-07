JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,456 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of New Frontier Health worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New Frontier Health in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Frontier Health by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Frontier Health by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New Frontier Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE NFH opened at $11.13 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

