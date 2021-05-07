JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.