JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

