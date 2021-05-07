JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1,014.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

