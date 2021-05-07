JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 305.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of FRP worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPH. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $55.00 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $516.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

