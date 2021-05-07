JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 711 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $126.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.