JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 460 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

PC Connection stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.84 million. Research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

