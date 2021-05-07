JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA stock opened at €7.62 ($8.96) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.76.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

