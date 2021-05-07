JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €173.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €165.11 ($194.25).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA HNR1 opened at €151.40 ($178.12) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.55. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.