JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MOR. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.22 ($127.32).

ETR MOR opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

