Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,034. The company has a market capitalization of $424.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.