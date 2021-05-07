Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $39,968.51 and $20,878.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00086350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.00798051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00102185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 0.08912048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

