John Mb Oconnor Sells 15,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OLN opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

