John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 28th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE PDT opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $16.15.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
