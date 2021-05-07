John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 28th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE PDT opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

