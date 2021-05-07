John C. Pollok Sells 4,334 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $88.86 on Friday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

