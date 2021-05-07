John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $145.05. 4,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

