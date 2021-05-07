Jesse G. Singh Sells 55,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.78. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

