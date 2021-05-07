Jeffrey J. Alfano Sells 26,913 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $635.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

