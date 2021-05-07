Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $739,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

