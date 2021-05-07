Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AXA SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for AXA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AXA stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

