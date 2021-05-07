Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 787,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 318,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

