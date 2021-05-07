Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

TDY opened at $433.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,355,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

