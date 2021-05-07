Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Nomad Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million.

NOMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

