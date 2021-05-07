JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Shares Down 1.2%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 1,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JDSPY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

