JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 512,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,969. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.75, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

