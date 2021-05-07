Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $71.34 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

