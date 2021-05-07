Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in RPM International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

