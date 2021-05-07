Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $198,459,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,467,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 486,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

