Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $41.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.