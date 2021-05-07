Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

XRAY opened at $67.39 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

