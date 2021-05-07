Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.