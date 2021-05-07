Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.
In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
