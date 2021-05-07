Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,588 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -686.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

