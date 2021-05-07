Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Jamf by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Jamf by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

JAMF opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,156.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,307 shares of company stock valued at $10,984,525.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

