James R. Miller Sells 4,203 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $286.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day moving average is $283.76. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.