James R. Miller Sells 4,203 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $286.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day moving average is $283.76. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
