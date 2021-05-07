Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

