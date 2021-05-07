Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $304,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

